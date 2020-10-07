Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.87. 43,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,769. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.16. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $115.17. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 25th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.16.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $393,611.40. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $217,412.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,083,964.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,389 shares of company stock worth $1,345,717. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

