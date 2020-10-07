Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI) Shares Gap Down to $0.60

Shares of Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ:YGYI) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.60, but opened at $0.53. Youngevity International shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 600 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Youngevity International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Get Youngevity International alerts:

The company has a market cap of $16.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Youngevity International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Youngevity International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Youngevity International in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Youngevity International by 211.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28,254 shares during the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI)

Youngevity International, Inc develops and distributes health and nutrition related products and services through independent direct selling network in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Direct Selling and Commercial Coffee. The company offers approximately 5,500 products, including nutritional, vitamin, mineral, herbal, liquid, and dietary supplements; apparel; fashion and jewelry accessories; digital products; and packaged foods.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Youngevity International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youngevity International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.