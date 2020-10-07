Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI) Shares Gap Down to $0.60

Shares of Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ:YGYI) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.60, but opened at $0.53. Youngevity International shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 600 shares.
Separately, ValuEngine cut Youngevity International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.
The company has a market cap of $16.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24.
About Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI)
Youngevity International, Inc develops and distributes health and nutrition related products and services through independent direct selling network in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Direct Selling and Commercial Coffee. The company offers approximately 5,500 products, including nutritional, vitamin, mineral, herbal, liquid, and dietary supplements; apparel; fashion and jewelry accessories; digital products; and packaged foods.
