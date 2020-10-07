YOU COIN (YOU) Price Hits $0.0062 on Major Exchanges

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and $391,430.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00260417 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00035778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00083691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.86 or 0.01529576 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00158985 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

YOU COIN Token Trading

YOU COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.