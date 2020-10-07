Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Shares Gap Up to $1.53

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.53, but opened at $1.65. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 25,536 shares changing hands.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xtant Medical by 243.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,916 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 121,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xtant Medical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 9,248,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after buying an additional 41,666 shares during the last quarter.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DMB Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

