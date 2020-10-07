XP (NYSE:XP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XP (NYSE:XP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “XP Inc. provides a technology-driven financial services platform. It offers financial products and services primarily in Brazil. XP Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on XP. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of XP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.13.

NYSE XP opened at $43.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.10. XP has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.94.

XP (NYSE:XP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $358.03 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in XP during the first quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in XP by 136.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XP during the second quarter valued at $342,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in XP during the first quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in XP during the second quarter valued at $448,000.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

