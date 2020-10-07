Xaya Price Up 47.1% Over Last Week (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Xaya has traded 47.1% higher against the dollar. Xaya has a total market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $93,548.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xaya coin can now be purchased for about $0.0612 or 0.00000575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Xaya

Xaya is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 53,377,246 coins and its circulating supply is 44,235,119 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

