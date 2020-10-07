Xaar (LON:XAR) Shares Gap Down to $134.50

Xaar plc (LON:XAR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $134.50, but opened at $130.00. Xaar shares last traded at $127.50, with a volume of 679,290 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xaar in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $96.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 93.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Product Sales, Commissions and Fees; and Royalties. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3d printing systems, inks and fluids, and systems components.

