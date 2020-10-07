X-CASH Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. In the last week, X-CASH has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $69,265.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000049 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00024870 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000305 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 58,776,680,534 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto.

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.