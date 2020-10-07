Wrapped NXM (WNXM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.06 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Wrapped NXM token can now be purchased for about $56.74 or 0.00498102 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $38.25 million and $1.06 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 56.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00258618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00035785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00083869 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.74 or 0.01493919 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00155949 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 674,086 tokens. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.