Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Up 6%

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)’s share price shot up 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.52 and last traded at $45.39. 345,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 522,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.84.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $425.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer bought 1,189 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.57 per share, for a total transaction of $31,591.73. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,084.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.66 per share, for a total transaction of $35,058.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at $287,297.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 788.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

