Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Up 6%

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)’s share price shot up 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.52 and last traded at $45.39. 345,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 522,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.84.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58.
In other Wintrust Financial news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer bought 1,189 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.57 per share, for a total transaction of $31,591.73. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,084.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.66 per share, for a total transaction of $35,058.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at $287,297.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 788.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
