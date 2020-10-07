Wilmington Capital Management (TSE:WCM.A) Shares Gap Down to $4.00

Wilmington Capital Management Inc (TSE:WCM.A) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.00, but opened at $3.70. Wilmington Capital Management shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.73. The company has a current ratio of 45.34, a quick ratio of 44.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.58 million and a P/E ratio of -62.71.

In related news, Director Christopher Killi acquired 100,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.00 per share, with a total value of C$402,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$593,420.

Wilmington Capital Management Inc operates as an investment and asset management company that focuses on investments in the real estate and energy sectors in Canada. The company owns and operates 35 self-storage facilities with approximately 1.5 million square feet of rentable area in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario.

