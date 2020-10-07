William Blair Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for IHS Markit in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 30th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.21. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for IHS Markit’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on IHS Markit from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IHS Markit from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays upped their target price on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IHS Markit from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.76.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $77.36 on Monday. IHS Markit has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.71. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Todd S. Hyatt sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $3,057,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,360,180.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,791,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in IHS Markit by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 71,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,110,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,650,000 after purchasing an additional 90,344 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 26,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

