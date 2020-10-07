WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WidePoint is a technology-based provider of products and services to the government sector and commercial markets. WidePoint specializes in providing systems engineering, integration and information technology services. WidePoint’s wholly owned subsidiary, ORC, is at the forefront of implementing government-compliant eAuthentication identity management managed services and associated systems engineering/integration. ORC has earned four major U.S. federal government certifications offering the highest levels of assurance for transactions over the Internet. WidePoint’s profile of customers encompasses U.S. Federal Government agencies, including the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice as well as major U.S. defense contractors and several major pharmaceutical companies. “

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of WidePoint in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

WYY stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. WidePoint has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.99.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.73 million.

In other WidePoint news, CFO Kellie H. Kim acquired 89,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $46,625.28. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 189,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,625.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $374,000.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

