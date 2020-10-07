WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Up 8.4% This Week

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $68.98 million and approximately $5.27 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00002595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, Cryptopia, ZB.COM and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Bittrex, Cryptopia, LBank, FreiExchange and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

