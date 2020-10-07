Wey Education plc (WEY.L) (LON:WEY) Shares Gap Up to $25.00

Wey Education plc (WEY.L) (LON:WEY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.00, but opened at $26.00. Wey Education plc (WEY.L) shares last traded at $26.80, with a volume of 53,700 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $36.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 24.05.

About Wey Education plc (WEY.L) (LON:WEY)

Wey Education plc provides online educational services using an Internet-based platform to deliver teaching to students at primary, secondary, and of sixth-form age worldwide. It operates two school brands, InterHigh, an online school and Academy 21, which provides alternative education potions for other schools and businesses.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Wey Education plc (WEY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wey Education plc (WEY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.