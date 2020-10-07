WeTrust (TRST) Trading 22.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 7th. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $766,737.87 and approximately $1,078.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeTrust token can currently be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WeTrust has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020269 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00042629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009408 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.80 or 0.04776653 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00057328 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00031935 BTC.

About WeTrust

WeTrust is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling WeTrust

WeTrust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

