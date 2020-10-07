Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westamerica Bancorp. is a bank holding company. The company provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary banks, Westamerica Bank and Bank of Lake County. It also owns Westamerica Commercial Credit, Inc., a company engaged in financing accounts receivable and inventory lines of credit and term business loans and Community Banker Services Corporation, a company engaged in providing the company and its subsidiaries data processing services and other support functions. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WABC. BidaskClub cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.25.

NASDAQ:WABC opened at $55.20 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $69.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $50.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.21 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 37.72%. Research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,104,000 after purchasing an additional 49,311 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 17,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit to local businesses and professionals.

