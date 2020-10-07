West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) will announce earnings per share of $1.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $527.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WST. BofA Securities upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $3.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $293.81. 6,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,507. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $124.53 and a 52-week high of $295.39.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total value of $3,842,008.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,148.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WST. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 348.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 47.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.6% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

