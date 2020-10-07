West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFT) Receives C$82.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$82.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WFT shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$73.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$74.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of WFT opened at C$64.25 on Friday. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of C$21.60 and a 12 month high of C$75.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$68.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$49.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.92.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.80. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 5.9000005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

