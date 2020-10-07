West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFT) Receives C$82.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$82.83.

WFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$74.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$73.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Shares of TSE:WFT opened at C$64.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and a PE ratio of -116.18. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of C$21.60 and a 52 week high of C$75.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$68.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$49.86.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.80. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 5.9000005 earnings per share for the current year.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.