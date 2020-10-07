Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

WW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim started coverage on Weight Watchers International in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Weight Watchers International from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Weight Watchers International from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Weight Watchers International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.36.

Weight Watchers International stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. Weight Watchers International has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $47.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.52). Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $333.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weight Watchers International will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the second quarter worth about $1,586,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the second quarter valued at about $1,502,000. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Weight Watchers International by 4.0% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 959,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,364,000 after purchasing an additional 37,051 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the second quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Weight Watchers International by 62.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 26,361 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

