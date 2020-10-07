Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for FAT Brands (FAT)

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/6/2020 – FAT Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FAT Brands Inc. is a multi-brand, restaurant franchising company. It develops, markets and acquires restaurant. The company primarily operates Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express and the Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouse concepts. FAT Brands Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

10/1/2020 – FAT Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FAT Brands Inc. is a multi-brand, restaurant franchising company. It develops, markets and acquires restaurant. The company primarily operates Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express and the Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouse concepts. FAT Brands Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

9/30/2020 – FAT Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FAT Brands Inc. is a multi-brand, restaurant franchising company. It develops, markets and acquires restaurant. The company primarily operates Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express and the Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouse concepts. FAT Brands Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

9/21/2020 – FAT Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FAT Brands Inc. is a multi-brand, restaurant franchising company. It develops, markets and acquires restaurant. The company primarily operates Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express and the Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouse concepts. FAT Brands Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

8/12/2020 – FAT Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “FAT Brands Inc. is a multi-brand, restaurant franchising company. It develops, markets and acquires restaurant. The company primarily operates Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express and the Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouse concepts. FAT Brands Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ FAT traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.94. 1,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,885. The company has a market cap of $58.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. FAT Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

Get FAT Brands Inc alerts:

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 million. FAT Brands had a negative return on equity of 164.61% and a negative net margin of 33.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FAT Brands Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wiederhorn purchased 21,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $70,080.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,895.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of April 22, 2019, it owned 7 restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa Steakhouse, and Bonanza Steakhouse with approximately 300 locations open and 200 under development worldwide.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.