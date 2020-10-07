Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) shares rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.72 and last traded at $8.51. Approximately 1,756,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 774,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

WVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $317.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.19.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,193,000 after acquiring an additional 773,207 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 179.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 501,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 857.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 685,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 614,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 3,051.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 377,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 365,416 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

