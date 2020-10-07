WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions to the marine and energy markets. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, navy and special vessel company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WRTBY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a report on Monday, July 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS WRTBY opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $2.27.

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 6.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that WARTSILA OYJ/ADR will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR’s payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. It also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

