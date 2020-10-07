Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Wabash National from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Wabash National from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Wabash National stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.99. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 56,618 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 307,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 17,382 shares during the last quarter.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

