Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Shares Up 5.9%

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)’s share price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.08 and last traded at $12.97. 523,731 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 735,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Wabash National from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Get Wabash National alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $715.38 million, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 602.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Wabash National by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter.

About Wabash National (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.