W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Position Lessened by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. W W Grainger accounts for about 3.0% of Fruth Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $7,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWW. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 4,040.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 505,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,575,000 after acquiring an additional 493,649 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in W W Grainger by 37.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,423,000 after buying an additional 84,154 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in W W Grainger by 3,121.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,733,000 after buying an additional 54,693 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in W W Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $16,933,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in W W Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $13,922,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on W W Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on W W Grainger in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $416.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on W W Grainger from $359.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.57.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $6.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $373.97. 5,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $355.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. W W Grainger Inc has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $374.18.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other W W Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total value of $5,308,349.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,394 shares in the company, valued at $24,707,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total value of $918,843.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,489,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,378 shares of company stock valued at $30,634,680. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.