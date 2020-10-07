W Resources (LON:WRES) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

W Resources PLC (LON:WRES)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. W Resources shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 10,739,584 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $8.47 million and a P/E ratio of -1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.16.

W Resources Company Profile (LON:WRES)

W Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of tungsten, tin, copper, and gold properties. Its flagship project is the La Parrilla tungsten project located in Spain. The company was formerly known as Caspian Holdings Plc and changed its name to W Resources Plc in July 2012. W Resources Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

