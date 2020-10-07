VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) PT Raised to $3.50

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s current price.

VYNE has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.88.

Shares of NASDAQ VYNE opened at $1.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The company has a market cap of $293.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.07.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 million. Analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Domzalski purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,033.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Saik purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYNE. UBS Group AG increased its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 21,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,735 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 27,359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 105,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 420,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

