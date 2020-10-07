Volvere (LON:VLE) Shares Gap Up to $1,320.00

Volvere PLC (LON:VLE) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,320.00, but opened at $1,385.00. Volvere shares last traded at $1,300.00, with a volume of 5,077 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 million and a PE ratio of -47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,463.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,414.10.

Volvere (LON:VLE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported GBX (56.10) (($0.73)) EPS for the quarter.

Volvere plc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in acquisitions and turnarounds. The firm prefers to invest in public and private companies that are in distress and prefers undervalued or under-performing assets. The firm invests in the security solutions and online marketing and data segements.

