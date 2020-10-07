Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Buy Rating from Societe Generale

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VWAGY. ValuEngine downgraded Volkswagen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volkswagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America upgraded Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

OTCMKTS VWAGY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.10. 74,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,375. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.00. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.69.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $45.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.30 billion. Equities analysts expect that Volkswagen will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.