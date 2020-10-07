VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.39. Approximately 190,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 316,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.
VNRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group began coverage on VolitionRX in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Aegis decreased their price objective on VolitionRX from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.
VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNRX. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of VolitionRX by 196.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VolitionRX during the second quarter worth $56,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of VolitionRX during the second quarter worth $89,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of VolitionRX during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRX during the first quarter worth $96,000.
VolitionRX Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)
VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.
