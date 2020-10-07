VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.39. Approximately 190,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 316,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

VNRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group began coverage on VolitionRX in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Aegis decreased their price objective on VolitionRX from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

In other VolitionRX news, Director Martin Charles Faulkes sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $208,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,505,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,834,077.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $62,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,885.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNRX. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of VolitionRX by 196.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VolitionRX during the second quarter worth $56,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of VolitionRX during the second quarter worth $89,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of VolitionRX during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRX during the first quarter worth $96,000.

VolitionRX Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

