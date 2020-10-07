Vitae (VITAE) Price Hits $2.90

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.90 or 0.00027248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vitae has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vitae has a market capitalization of $56.40 million and $1.12 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003316 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003891 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vitae Profile

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

