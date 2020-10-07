Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,040.90 ($13.60).

Several research analysts have commented on VTY shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 840 ($10.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.54) target price (up previously from GBX 690 ($9.02)) on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt decreased their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,520 ($19.86) to GBX 1,035 ($13.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of VTY stock traded up GBX 2.37 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 626.37 ($8.18). The company had a trading volume of 924,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,870. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 597.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 682.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41. Vistry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 503.50 ($6.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,491.80 ($19.49).

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported GBX (5.40) (($0.07)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to five-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2018, it had a consented land bank of 17,328 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

