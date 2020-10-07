Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Receives $30.50 Average PT from Analysts

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VST. ValuEngine lowered Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Vistra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan acquired 41,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $748,991.44. Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $363,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,957.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vistra Energy by 57.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vistra Energy by 51.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Vistra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Vistra Energy by 336.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Vistra Energy by 11.6% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VST opened at $17.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average is $18.56. Vistra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.13). Vistra Energy had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Vistra Energy will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

