VisionX Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (VNX)

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, VisionX has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One VisionX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, LBank and CryptoBridge. VisionX has a market cap of $35,313.63 and approximately $4,268.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00257992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00035195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00082952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.87 or 0.01532155 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00156834 BTC.

VisionX Profile

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,900,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal . VisionX’s official website is www.visionx.org

Buying and Selling VisionX

VisionX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Kucoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VisionX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VisionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

