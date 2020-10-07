Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.38.

Several research firms recently commented on VSH. BofA Securities raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:VSH traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.15. The company had a trading volume of 62,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,307. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average is $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.37. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 31,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 321,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 518.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

