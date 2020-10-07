Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.4% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Visa by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Visa by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $82,917,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,919,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.88. 294,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,259,235. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

