Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Sets New 12-Month High at $148.53

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $148.53 and last traded at $148.10, with a volume of 817 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.41.

VRTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.20.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 32.42 and a quick ratio of 32.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.11.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The closed-end fund reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.19. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

In other news, EVP Francis G. Waltman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $2,861,600.00. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 55.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 385.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 142.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.