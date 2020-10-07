VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) rose 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.53. Approximately 272,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 617,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VirnetX had a return on equity of 202.99% and a net margin of 93.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of VirnetX during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in VirnetX by 5,668.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of VirnetX in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VirnetX in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of VirnetX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 27.98% of the company’s stock.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

