Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €90.00 by UBS Group

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been given a €90.00 ($105.88) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DG. Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Vinci and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €91.89 ($108.10).

EPA:DG opened at €76.10 ($89.53) on Monday. Vinci has a 1-year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 1-year high of €88.80 ($104.47). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €77.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €77.62.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

