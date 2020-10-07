Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Up 6.5%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.91 and last traded at $5.91. 1,138,904 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,424,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 2.00.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 164,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $1,327,418.16. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

