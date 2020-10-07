Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.60.

VICR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Vicor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Vicor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vicor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

In related news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 2,200 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $187,286.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Simms sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $149,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,668,275 in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 30.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,883,000 after acquiring an additional 483,012 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 73.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 450,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,449,000 after acquiring an additional 191,105 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the second quarter worth approximately $11,001,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 59,972.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 149,932 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 53.4% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 318,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,896,000 after acquiring an additional 110,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICR traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,481. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.44. Vicor has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $90.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $70.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vicor will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

