Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Shares Gap Up to $31.50

Vertu Motors Plc (LON:VTU)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.50, but opened at $32.60. Vertu Motors shares last traded at $31.40, with a volume of 3,182,920 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertu Motors in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

The company has a market cap of $96.35 million and a P/E ratio of 39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.07, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 23.49.

In related news, insider Robert Forrester purchased 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £1,767.70 ($2,309.81).

Vertu Motors Company Profile (LON:VTU)

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised motor dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors and Macklin Motors brand names.

