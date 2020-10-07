Versarien (LON:VRS) Shares Gap Down to $36.50

Versarien PLC (LON:VRS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.50, but opened at $35.20. Versarien shares last traded at $37.62, with a volume of 452,456 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 43.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.86 million and a PE ratio of -13.41.

Versarien (LON:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported GBX (2.69) (($0.04)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; and Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

