Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRCA shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.
In other news, Director Craig Ballaron acquired 5,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $47,888.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,888.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ted White bought 10,661 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $66,951.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,826.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 158,289 shares of company stock worth $1,082,941. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of VRCA stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.74. 140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,046. The company has a market capitalization of $219.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.28. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Verrica Pharmaceuticals
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.
