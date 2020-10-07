Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRCA shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

In other news, Director Craig Ballaron acquired 5,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $47,888.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,888.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ted White bought 10,661 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $66,951.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,826.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 158,289 shares of company stock worth $1,082,941. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRCA stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.74. 140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,046. The company has a market capitalization of $219.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.28. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

