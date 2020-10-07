Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Gap Up to $2.38

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.38, but opened at $2.55. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 11 shares changing hands.

VET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $392.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.55.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $139.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.53 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 106.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VET. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 31.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 32.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 301,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 461,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 49,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.