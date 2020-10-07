Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Increased by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,337 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 17,816 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.6% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,783 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $59.39. 461,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,021,705. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

