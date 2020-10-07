Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) was up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.44. Approximately 403,820 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 804,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

VERI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritone in a research note on Monday, August 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Veritone from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Northland Securities started coverage on Veritone in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Veritone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The firm has a market cap of $251.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.97.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 106.21% and a negative return on equity of 118.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veritone Inc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERI. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Veritone in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Veritone in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Veritone in the second quarter worth $134,000. 24.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritone Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

