Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.48

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.48 and last traded at $36.27, with a volume of 5982 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VCYT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Veracyte from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Get Veracyte alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 million. As a group, analysts predict that Veracyte Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $105,091.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,487 shares in the company, valued at $8,826,603.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 3,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $110,614.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,794,585.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,448 shares of company stock worth $6,960,847 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Veracyte by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,716,000 after purchasing an additional 99,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,000,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,344,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Veracyte by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 971,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,625,000 after purchasing an additional 200,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Veracyte by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 844,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,877,000 after buying an additional 78,219 shares during the period.

About Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.